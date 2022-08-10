Context Capital Management LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,947,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NCAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,189. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

