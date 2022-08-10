Context Capital Management LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGTO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 1,482,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Legato Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Legato Merger Corp. II Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

