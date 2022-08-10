Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.78% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth $305,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

CMCA remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Wednesday. 78,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

