Context Capital Management LLC Takes $5.97 Million Position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 601,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SVNA stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 51,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

7 Acquisition Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

