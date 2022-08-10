ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 203,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,231,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,002 shares in the company, valued at $858,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock worth $3,378,736. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

