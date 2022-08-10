ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

ContextLogic Price Performance

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 455,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,231,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.29. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at ContextLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $160,085.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $1,872,432.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,368 shares in the company, valued at $805,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,736. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 58.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

