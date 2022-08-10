Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.11 and last traded at C$6.73. 228,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 691,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.60.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. Analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6299285 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

