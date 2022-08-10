Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 424,910 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,910 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 8.51% of DMC Global worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in DMC Global by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 189,890 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,602. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DMC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.