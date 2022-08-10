Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $42,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 9,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.16. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 341.20%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

