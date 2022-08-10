Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,929 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.39% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $95,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.82. 10,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average of $256.08.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

