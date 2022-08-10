Cooke & Bieler LP Has $130.37 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $130,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 429,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after buying an additional 57,393 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 5.7 %

AEO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 221,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,648. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

