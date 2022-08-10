Cooke & Bieler LP Has $173.57 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,030,577 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $173,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $98.82. 6,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,744. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

