Cooke & Bieler LP Has $194.49 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,819 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.46% of TE Connectivity worth $194,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.85. 31,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

