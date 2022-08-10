Cooke & Bieler LP Has $62.19 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 7.67% of American Woodmark worth $62,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,266,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,381. The company has a market cap of $821.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.91. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $82.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.