Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $113,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 141,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 413,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

