CorionX (CORX) Market Capitalization Achieves $53,460.87

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $53,460.87 and approximately $55,154.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064522 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CorionX

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

