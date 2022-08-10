Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Corning comprises 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,146. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

