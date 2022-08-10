Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of CRSR opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.63. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

