Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Corteva stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,110. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 537,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

