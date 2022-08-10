Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

