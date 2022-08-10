Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $424.57 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.96 or 0.00049869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.42 billion and approximately $424.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,986.04 or 1.00048815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00027954 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

