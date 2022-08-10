Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $535.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.