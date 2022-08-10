Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $18.42. Couchbase shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Couchbase Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

