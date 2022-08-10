Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $18.42. Couchbase shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Couchbase Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

