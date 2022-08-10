Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 8.5%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 1,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 407,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $841.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 53.8% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Couchbase by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 709,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

