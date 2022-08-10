Cowen Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $95.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $376.83.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carvana by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

