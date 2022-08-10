Cowen Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

