Cred Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51,040.00 (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $51,040.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00065151 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

