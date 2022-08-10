Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.36 on September 11th

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33.

Get Credit Corp Group alerts:

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing – Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing – United States, and Consumer Lending – Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.