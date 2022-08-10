Credit Suisse Group Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $11.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

RPAY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 17,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

