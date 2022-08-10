Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 67.0% in July

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of USOI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.