Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.59. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 8,061 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 114,806 shares during the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

