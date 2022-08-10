Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $5.70 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.
Cricut Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 2,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cricut by 27,504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
