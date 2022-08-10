Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $5.70 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 2,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cricut by 27,504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

