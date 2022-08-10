Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

