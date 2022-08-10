CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $283,259.05 and $1,336.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
