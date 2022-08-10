CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $91.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 65.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 73.6% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $124,737.46 and $91.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00121998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00270918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

