CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after buying an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Transactions at CSX

CSX Price Performance

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 386,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

