CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRT.UN traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.16. 54,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.