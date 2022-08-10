CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE CTO opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3733 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 116.71%.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $575,826. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

