Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.4 %

WHR stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

