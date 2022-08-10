Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 26,610 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 70,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,290. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

