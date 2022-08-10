Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.64. 33,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,237. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

