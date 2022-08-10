Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Trimble by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

