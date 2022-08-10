Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1,064.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,151,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter.

IXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

