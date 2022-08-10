Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 535 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,967. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

