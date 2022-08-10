Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 85,468 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,468 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 190,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,318,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.