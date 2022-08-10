Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after buying an additional 228,230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,996 shares of company stock worth $8,873,322 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

NYSE COF traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

