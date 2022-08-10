CURO Group Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

CURO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

