DAD Hits Market Cap of $21.60 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $21.60 million and $247,120.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.77 or 1.00001971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00068107 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

