Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 818.2% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DASTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.