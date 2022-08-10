DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

DBVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBVT opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

